× Death by Coconut

Oskar Blues Brewery announces a cult classic comeback – Death by Coconut Irish Porter returns for winter 2018 with kickoff events in taprooms on October 5. The seasonal brew marries flavors of bittersweet cacao and creamy coconut; asserts that beer is the perfect dessert; and invites believers to join the Death by Coconut Irish Porter Cult this season. The 6.5% ABV porter will be nationally distributed in 4-packs of 12oz cans starting in early October.

Oskar Blues Death By Coconut Release Party

Friday October 5th – 5 to 9pm

Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom (1800 Pike Rd. Longmont, CO) https://www.facebook.com/events/2009324162517370/

Oskar Blues Boulder Taproom (921 Pearl St, Boulder, Colorado 80302) https://www.facebook.com/events/2143341139267747/

Cost: Free