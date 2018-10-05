Cold front hits Denver Friday afternoon starting an unsettled-weather weekend

DENVER — A cold front moved into the metro areas Friday afternoon and dropped temperatures 10 to 15 degrees.

Prior to the front temperatures had been in the 60s and 70s, but 50s mostly following the front. Gusty wind will make for a wind-chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and the feels like temperature in the 30s.

A cold front is passing through now, temperatures to cool into the 30°s tonight. Some areas of rain are possible, too. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zCQ71hPZVO — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 5, 2018

Areas of rain and snow moved across the high country and may bring rain chances to the metro areas and plains this evening. Most of the moisture was falling on the central and northern mountains, particularly Rabbit Ears Pass.

For Denver and the metro areas, cloud cover will increase through 7 pm and rain is also possible – a 40 percent likelihood in Denver. The rain chance and cloud cover remain throughout the evening before clearing overnight.

Hourly rain chance for Denver for late Friday through early Saturday afternoon.#cowx pic.twitter.com/ahCd62ep9S — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 5, 2018

With some of that clearing overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s in most locations. This will be close enough to the freezing mark that you may want to protect your gardens – if you have anything late season.

The cooler weather remains this weekend, 50s for highs expected both Saturday and Sunday. Although Saturday will be mostly dry, rain chances increase steadily Sunday to bring an impact to the Rockies game in the afternoon.

That rain chance for the city is a rain/snow chance in the mountains. There are possible mountain travel impacts over the passes due to accumulating snow and slush, mostly Sunday and Sunday night.

Speaking of snow, you may see snow around the metro area Monday and/or Tuesday morning. Monday will have a rain chance with highs only in the 40s and as we cool off for the nights there may be snow mixing in with any areas of rain.

Accumulation is not expected within the metro areas.

