Tips from Dr. Jacob Fletcher from Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health.
3 keys to Avoiding Headaches this Fall:
Eat the right foods
Omega-3 Foods – Nuts, seeds and wild-caught fish (salmon or sardines), help control blood flow and lower inflammation.
Organic, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables – They can provide antioxidants that help decrease inflammation, counteract effects of toxin exposure and balance hormones.a
Avoid the wrong foods
Sugar Gluten and yeast made breads/pasteries
Caffeinated drinks Red wine and other types of alcohol
Dairy products Chocolate
Look to the spine – Look at the structure of your spine. We mentioned that “Headaches and migraines are among the most common disorders of the human nervous system worldwide”. As a chiropractor I look at the structure that protects your nervous system, and often we find a misalignment or subluxation there that can cause a headache.
