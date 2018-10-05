× 2 people shot near 14th and Federal, Denver police say

DENVER — Police closed 14th Avenue west of Federal Boulevard Denver while they investigated an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Later Friday afternoon, Denver police said a “2nd shooting victim” had been located. That person’s condition was also unknown.

People were asked to avoid the other while officers conducted the investigation.

