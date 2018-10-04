You could get free beer in Denver if Rockies beat Brewers in NLDS

DENVER — If the Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series, fans in Denver could get more than just the joy of the Rockies moving on in the postseason.

Fans could also get free beer.

Because the Rockies play at Coors Field and the Brewers play at Miller Park, the two breweries created a wager and whichever team wins this round, the losing brewery will pick up the beer tab next Friday at participating bars across the city.

This means if the Rockies beat the Brewers in the series, Miller will pick up the beer tab at participating bars in Denver. Of course if the Brewers win, then Milwaukee gets the free beer.

It will all go down on Friday, Oct. 12 before the second round of the playoffs.

It’s not clear yet which bars will be participating in the offer.

There is a limit of one per customer, while supplies last. And you must be 21 years of age or older.

The company says that although Miller Brewing and Coors Brewing work together, “there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly rivalry – especially when the fans are the true winners.”