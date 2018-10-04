Wet weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few evening showers or thunderstorms will quickly race onto the eastern plains of Colorado before departing the state by late evening. Some pockets of brief heavy rain is possible with a few of the showers mainly north of downtown Denver.

We will have another round of late day showers & thunderstorms on Friday as temperatures stay in the refreshing 60s.

Your weekend will be soggy at times with showers expected on Saturday and an even better chance for rain on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the much cooler low to mid 50s both days. And, the Rockies game on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field will include showers and chilly temps in the 40s late in the game.

On Monday morning the temperature across metro Denver will be close to freezing making for a rain/snow mix especially south & west of the city. Otherwise, look for more wet weather early in the day along with chilly 40s for highs. We will stay in the chilly 40s on Tuesday with a few scattered showers.

We finally look to dry out and slowly warm back into the 60s through the end of next week.

