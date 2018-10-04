× Weld County Sheriff: Man shot grandfather during altercation

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a man is believed to have shot his grandfather during an altercation Thursday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of 49th Street near Evans shortly after 7:45 a.m. Thursday. A woman had reported her grandson had shot his grandfather.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that an argument took place between the grandson and a member of the immediate family. The grandson then walked into his grandfather’s room and grabbed a rifle. The 78 year-old-grandfather attempted to stop his grandson and in result, ended up being shot in the abdomen area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The grandfather was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The grandson, 29-year-old Andrew Ramon Salazar, was located shortly after deputies arrived at the scene. He was taken into custody and is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing and one count of third-degree assault. He is being held at the Weld County Jail.