Tips needed in mystrerious death of woman found on side of Adams County road

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was found dead during the weekend on the side of 78th Avenue just east of Washington Street in Adams County. The Colorado State Patrol believes Crystal Medina Torres was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

But tips are needed in the case.

Two of her friends told FOX31 they don’t even know why the 30-year-old mother of four was even out that far north. “She’s from Aurora, all the way out. There’s no businesses out here. She had to be with somebody,” one of them said.

Torres’ friends are hopeful someone saw something and will come forward with information about what happened to her.

“I just feel she needs justice. We need somebody to come forward. She was a good person.”