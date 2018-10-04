Say Goodbye to Your Double Chin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter your body type, the dreaded double chin can sneak up on anyone. It instantly adds weight and years to your look. But now there's something you can do about it- a treatment combination that melts fat and tightens skin. Becky Vanicelli, a registered nurse and owner of Ageless Expression MedSpa, joined us in studio to talk about this amazing treatment.

Kybella is the latest and greatest treatment for the double chin, and it's the first of its kind to permanently eliminate it! It's a great alternative to a face lift or surgery. Ageless Expressions MedSpa can help you decide if you're a good candidate for the treatment.

Right now, Ageless Expressions MedSpa is offering our Colorado's Best viewers a great package: get the full treatment package with Kybella injection and fractional CO2 laser for skin tightening for only $1,299! That's a savings of more than $500, but it's only available to the first 15 viewers to call and schedule their free consultation. Call today at 1-844-724-3537. You can find Ageless Expressions MedSpa online at agelessexpressionsmedspa.com.