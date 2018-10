Rockies open NL Division Series in Milwaukee against Brewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell says he will open the National League Division Series against the Rockies on Thursday with a bullpen day on the mound.

The Rockies are turning to Antonio Senzatela to start Game 1 at Miller Park on Thursday (first pitch at 3:07 p.m. on FS1).

The right-hander is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 games, including 13 starts.

Counsell says he hasn't decided the order of relievers he'll use in the series opener.

The bullpen is a strength for the Brewers, who will have had two days rest after beating the Chicago Cubs on Monday in a tiebreaking game for the NL Central.

Counsell says right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will start Game 2 on Friday (2:15 p.m. on FS1).

Chacin has been the team's best starter after going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts in his first season in Milwaukee.

Rockies manager Bud Black says he's leaning toward starting Tyler Anderson (7-9, 4.55) in the second game.

After a day off Saturday, Black says he'll start either German Marquez (14-11, 3.77) or Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85) in Game 3 on Sunday at Coors Field (first pitch at 2:37 p.m. on MLB Network).