Principal responds after racist graffiti appears on wall at high school

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The derogatory slogan “Nigloo” was spray painted on a gym wall at Mountain Vista High School over the weekend.

The term is a combination of the “N” word and igloo.

African American coaches at the school say it was directed at them.

Until now, we had not heard from the school’s principal about the incident.

FOX31 has obtained a letter he sent parents of football players.

It was sent out after our Problem Solvers story aired Tuesday Night.

Freshman football coach Karl Coleman said, “I thought it was racist. All the black coaches there thought it was racist.”

The school did not immediately notify the community about the graffiti.

In a letter sent to football parents Wednesday, the school’s principal said steps were taken to “immediately cover the graffiti” after it was discovered Monday morning.

He described the act as “intolerable.”

He added, Investigators have been working on the “identification of students we had been working with previously regarding property damage and vandalism.”

The letter was sent out after the Problem Solvers exposed the graffiti Tuesday night.

One parent, who wishes to remain anonymous said, they felt “the school could have handled the situation better. This was a teachable moment for our entire school and they initially tried to brush it under the rug. I hope they do better next time.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s Regional Director Scott Levin said, “It is a teachable moment when something so offensive occurs we need to make sure that students and the community understand that words do matter. We also need to show support for those people that those words might be directed against.”

The principal said the graffiti had a negative impact and hurt everyone involved.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has said no one has been charged in the case.

The principal says he’s working to make sure the school’s culture of acceptance becomes stronger and stronger.