Pedestrian hit, killed by light rail train in Denver's Baker neighborhood

DENVER — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Denver’s Baker neighborhood Thursday.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and West Bayaud Avenue.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., DPD said the pedestrian had been declared deceased.

Eastbound Bayaud is closed at Santa Fe.

Light rail is closed in both directions. RTD said all C, D, E, F and H line trains are affected.

RTD is providing a shuttle for commuters between the Broadway and 10th and Osage stations.

#DPD is investigating a train vs pedestrian crash at Santa Fe & Bayaud. Light rail shut down in both directions.

DPD is investigating the incident.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a light rail train in the same area in August. Investigators believe that person may have intentionally stepped onto the tracks.