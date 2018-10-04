Pedestrian hit, killed by light rail train in Denver’s Baker neighborhood
DENVER — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Denver’s Baker neighborhood Thursday.
The Denver Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and West Bayaud Avenue.
Shortly after 1:15 p.m., DPD said the pedestrian had been declared deceased.
Eastbound Bayaud is closed at Santa Fe.
Light rail is closed in both directions. RTD said all C, D, E, F and H line trains are affected.
RTD is providing a shuttle for commuters between the Broadway and 10th and Osage stations.
DPD is investigating the incident.
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a light rail train in the same area in August. Investigators believe that person may have intentionally stepped onto the tracks.AlertMe