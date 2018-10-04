Man suspected of driving drunk, causing fatal Lakewood crash arrested

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a five-vehicle crash that left a 25-year-old woman dead, the Lakewood Police Department said Thursday.

Todd Grudznske, 47, was arrested and jailed on suspicion of vehicular homicide/DUI, vehicular homicide/reckless driving, felony DUI and violation of a protection order.

About 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the crash at West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. The accident scene was more than 200 feet with extensive damage to many of the vehicles involved.

Police said Angela Wimmer, 25, of Lakewood was stopped at a red light at southbound Kipling and Colfax when she was rear-ended by a truck driven by Grudznske at a high rate of speed.

The crash pushed Wimmer’s vehicle into the intersection. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Wimmer’s friends said she was returning from church when the accident happened.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in Wimmer’s memory.

One is to help cover the costs of her funeral. The other is to help fly Wimmer’s roommates to Texas for her funeral.