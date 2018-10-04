Man shot, killed in west Denver; suspect being sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One man was killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said.

Police worked overnight searching for evidence, mostly in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant at 550 Sheridan Boulevard.

Several evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot.

Initial reports indicated the shooting was the result of a running gun battle between people in two vehicles.

Before midnight, police said a man had been killed and the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Police had no information on a suspect.

Sheridan Boulevard was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000 or 911.