Man shot during altercation in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot during an altercation with another man in Evans on Thursday morning, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 49th Street. The sheriff’s office said a man was taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley to be treated for the gunshot wound. It’s not known what his condition is.

The sheriff’s office said 49th Street will be closed in both directions as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community and what led to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 970-356-4015.