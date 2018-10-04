× Man charged with murder, child abuse in Denver 3-year-old’s death

DENVER — The man accused of killing a Denver 3-year-old boy has been charged.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said John Affourtit, 33, is charged with first-degree murder of a child under 12 in a position of trust. He also faces one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Affourtit is suspected of killing Jeromiah Gurule on Sept. 25 at an apartment on the 900 block of South Dahlia Street. Gurule had just turned 3 years old a few days prior.

Denver police said officers had responded to the apartment on a report of a 3-year-old child who was not breathing.

First responders tried to revive the Gurule, but were unsuccessful. The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy had died of physical abuse.

Gurule is Affourtit’s girlfriend’s son.

Affourtit was arrested Sept. 27. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.