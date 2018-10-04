× Law firm representing Deborah Ramirez releases letter sent to FBI

DENVER — A law firm representing Deborah Ramirez, the Boulder woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, publicly released a letter it sent to the FBI.

The letter was published Thursday by KaiserDillon PLLC, the firm representing Ramirez along with Hutchinson Black and Cook LLC.

The letter is addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray. It states that two FBI agents met with Ramirez in Colorado on Sept. 30 and spoke with her for about two hours. The letter states Ramirez answered a host of detailed questions during that time.

“Ms. Ramirez offered credible and compelling information — as everyone in the room would acknowledge,” the letter reads.

Later on Sept. 30, Ramirez’s legal team supplied investigators with a list of 20 witnesses who Ramirez believed could corroborate her accounts of Kavanaugh’s behavior. The letter says the FBI concluded its investigation four days later without permitting its agents to investigate the new list of witnesses.

“We are deeply disappointed by this failure. We can only conclude that the FBI — or those controlling its investigation — did not want to learn the truth behind Ms. Ramirez’s allegations,” the letter states.

The letter additionally claims that if the FBI had investigated further, it would have found “substantial corroboration,” citing a new article published in the New Yorker, the same publication in which Ramirez first came forward with her allegations from the 1983-84 academic year. In the more recent article, a former classmate of Ramirez and Kavanaugh at Yale backs up Ramirez’s account of sexual misconduct at a party.

“There may be many additional witnesses who could offer still further corroboration (if any additional corroboration were needed, which it is not). But we will likely never know, given that your agents were barred from investigating. What we do know, despite that lack of investigation, is that multiple witnesses have corroborated Ms. Ramirez’s allegations. Respectfully, your agents should have been permitted to develop that information,” the letter reads.

In all, the letter cites three people the law firm considers credible witnesses who FBI agents never contacted. One of the individuals is Dr. Richard Oh, a physician in the San Francisco Bay Area. A statement from Oh was included after the letter.

In the statement, Oh says he attended Yale as an undergraduate while Ramirez and Kavanaugh were also students. He said he recalled a moment when students were discussing a party they attended. Oh said a female student emotionally recounted an experience in which she touched a man’s exposed penis while trying to move it away from herself.

Oh said the woman was very upset by the incident.

Oh also stated he told the FBI he was willing to be interviewed for the investigation. However, he said no one contacted him.

Later Thursday, KaiserDillon released a second letter with another statement from a person regarding Ramirez’s allegations.

In the statement, the person said Ramirez spoke about a man exposing his penis to her during her time at Yale. The person said Ramirez told them about the alleged incident in 1991 or 1992.

The person said that they contacted the FBI through their legal counsel and was willing to be interviewed. However, the FBI did not contact him or her.

The following lawmakers were copied on the letter: Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

John Clune, a lawyer with Hutchinson Black and Cook, was also copied.