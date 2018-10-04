× Flying insects, dead flies problems for restaurants getting Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Wine Experience Café

The Aurora café failed our health inspection with 11 critical health code violations on August 24.

The violations included:

Flying insects

Not hot water for the restroom sink

No thermometer

Tossed 25 pounds of cheese for being held too warm

The restaurant’s owner replaced the refrigerator and invited us into the kitchen for a look.

Owner Eldon Larson said, “We use the best quality of everything. We use the best quality meat. We use the best quality cheese, the best quality fish. Everything is done up to the book. If my cooler freezes over, that happens. It was very expensive.”

Wine Experience Café is on Main Street in Aurora.

Carolo

Inspectors cited the Aurora restaurant for 10 critical issues in August.

The mistakes included:

Dead flies on prep table

Cooked steak, beef and pork were thrown out for being held wrong temp

No thermometer

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez said, “You had 10 violations. You had dead flies on the food prep area. What have you guys done to correct some of the problems?”

An employee said everything was fixed. Tri-County Health was back earlier this month and gave the all clear.

Carolo is located at 6652 Peoria Street.

Da Kind Soups

Head to Da Kind Soups in Evergreen if you’re ready for a hearty bowl of soup. The soup to go location scored an “A” with two perfect inspections in a row.

Owner Dustin Speck said, “We make sure we train our employees properly all the way from personal hygiene all the way up to how to store food properly. “I just lead by example. I clean the floors, I do dishes, I clean the dish area, I clean outside, monitor the walk in constantly. Monitoring temperatures is a big part of it as well. Be innovative and think about how this can be done better and safer.”

You can order Da Kind Soups through their website or stop by 27883 Meadow Drive in Evergreen.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

