Drone video shows eye-popping fall colors in northern Utah

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah man recorded some eye-popping footage of fall colors in northern Utah.

Justin McFarland shot the drone video on Saturday at Snowbasin ski resort, capturing a full array of fall colors that were on display.

The vivid colors included bright red, luminous shades of green and purple.

“We just had some big rainstorms up here that might have knocked some of the leaves off, but there are a few colors still up there,” he told FOX 13, adding he used a DJI Phantom 4 with a polarized filter.