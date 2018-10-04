Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-270 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unknown number of vehicles on westbound Interstate 270 on Thursday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Police and the South Adams County Fire Department responded to a report of a body in the roadway in the westbound lanes of the interstate past Vasquez Boulevard.

None of the vehicles remained at the scene after the crash, police said. The pedestrian, whose name, age and gender were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate was closed from Interstate 70 to York Street and a detour was put in place. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.