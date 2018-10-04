Commerce City officer shoots gun while trying to arrest suspect; neither hurt

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A police officer shot their gun while trying to arrest a suspect Thursday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Just before 10:45 a.m., officers responded to East 58th Avenue and Newport Street for a report of a man with a gun who was threatening someone.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that matched witnesses’ descriptions. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but he drove away. After a short pursuit, the suspect abandoned the vehicle near East 52nd Place and Newport.

CCPD said the suspect then ran away with the officers pursuing him on foot. Officers found the suspect in a convenience store on the 5400 block of Quebec Street.

“While attempting to place the combative male into custody, an officer discharged their duty weapon. Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured,” CCPD said in a statement.

Police identified the suspect as Andrew Baca. He was taken to the Adams County Detention Facility. He faces charges of felony menacing, eluding, resisting arrest and second-degree assault on a police officer.

The Adams County Critical Incident team is investigating the incident.