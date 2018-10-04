Colorado teen suicide rate nearly twice national average

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Colorado's teenage suicide rate is nearly twice the national average.

Out of every 100,000 teenagers in the United States who are 15 to 19 years old, 8.9 commit suicide. In Colorado, that number nearly doubles to 17.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It was shocking and scary," said Shawna Fritzler after she learned just how many teenagers deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Her daughter is a freshman at Lakewood High School now. But they learned about this issue personally a few years ago.

"She got a text from one of her friends who told her she was thinking about committing suicide ... and she was 12," Fritzler said.

Fritzler and her daughter helped the friend get help through Safe2Tell, a confidential and anonymous way for students, parents, teachers and more to report concerns about everything from suicide to school shootings and more.

In the last four years, student suicide reports have jumped more than 400 percent.

That's in part what prompted Fritzler to join Jefferson County School District's Safety and Security Community Task Force. It's a team of 50 people including parents, teachers, law enforcement officers and more who spent months coming up with a plan about how to keep schools and students safe, on all accords.

"Self-harm is something we’re really concerned about. We see far too much of it," said John McDonald, JeffCo Schools' nationally known security expert. "Kids are doing and engaged in behavior today that's more risky than ever before."

The task came up with dozens of recommendations for JeffCo Schools. This includes making sure most windows are coated with security film and most doors have locks that work from the inside.

They also are recommending schools have more psychologists and social workers. And want the district to train all employees - everyone from bus drivers to electricians and custodians - to notice the warning signs of depression, suicidal thoughts and more in students.

"Not only are they our babies we love," Fritzler said, "They’re our entire future workforce, they are the future of Colorado."