Colorado teachers set to take to the streets on Friday

DENVER — Colorado teachers will be out in full force on Friday — trying to increase support for Amendment 73.

The ballot proposal calls for an income tax increase on Coloradans with taxable income above $150,000 per year. The measure also calls for a 1.37 percent corporate tax increase. It is expected to raise $1.6 billion for schools.

But capitol sources tell FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George the measure is struggling — hurt by opposition from the business community and recent editorials by Colorado newspapers telling Coloradans to vote no.

Teachers unions, however, disagree.

“I’m on the ground talking to voters – and I see enthusiasm for this initiative,” Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association said.

Baca Oehlert says teachers from across the state will be out in full force. Denver teachers will rally on Colfax, JeffCo teachers on Wadsworth, Adams 12 on 120th Avenue and Aurora teachers on Alameda. A full list of locations is below.

The rallies come as opposition to the proposal grows.

A “No Blank Check” campaign has intensified with support for the organization coming from Colorado Bankers Association, Colorado Restaurant Association, , Colorado Association of Realtors, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Kelly Brough said the measure is “not a good fit.”

“I think what we worry about is our smallest companies would not be able to hold on,” Brough said.