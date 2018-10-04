× Chicken Tortilla Soup

Annie Murlowski, a Denver blogger for Rocky Mountain Bliss and recipe creator shows us how to make an easy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe in the CrockPot. Chicken Tortilla Soup is the perfect recipe for fall weather.

This easy CrockPot meal cooks up while you work and is the perfect fall dish.

Author:Rocky Mountain Bliss

ingredients

2 cups shredded chicken

1 can corn

1 can black beans

2 cans diced tomatos

1 can Rotel with chilies

3 tbs [1 packet] taco seasoning

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup cooked rice or 1/2 cup raw rice

Garnish: Cheese, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips

instructions

1.) Place corn, beans, tomatoes, chicken, seasoning and chicken broth in CrockPot.

2.) Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

3.) 1 hour before finishing, add the rice.

4.) Once soup has thickened, serve with cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips