CDOT seeking solutions to cut down vehicle collisions with wildlife

GENESEE, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new program to try to lower the number of collisions between vehicles and wildlife, especially along rural roads.

The incentive-based safety challenge is encouraging people to submit ideas and even unconventional concepts that address wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Concepts will be judged on strategy, feasibility and application by a committee of state representatives, wildlife services representatives and CDOT.

Officials have tried deer warning signs, variable message signs and nighttime seasons speed limits, but all have been unsuccessful.

"Over half of our deaths on our roadways are on rural roads and this challenge is how doe harness technology to be able to solve some of these challenges," CDOT spokeswoman Amy Ford said.

"We're asking innovators and technologists and others to come to us where they have an opportunity to win cash prizes essentially and help us fix this problem."

CDOT is offering up to a prize of $15,000 then will work with the person to get the suggestion implemented.

Suggestions can be submitted up to Jan. 31. The finalists will be selected in February.