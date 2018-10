A mother says her son was targeted during a football game in Waco, Texas and what happened was choked on camera.

It appears the player was attacked and choked during the game.

The player’s mother is upset with the discipline the opposing team’s player received. He was ejected from the rest of that game and suspended for the first half of the next game.

She said the punishment didn’t fit the action that’s seen in the video.

Her son suffered a concussion and will miss at least three games.