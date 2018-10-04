Arapahoe High School parents share concerns after 2 student deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The administration at Arapahoe High School cancelled classes this week after two students took their own lives.

The community has dealt with suicide deaths in the past.

In 2009, Denise Mariz lost her daughter, Jasmine, to suicide. Mariz describes her daughter as vivacious and happy.

“Always trying to lift up people’s spirit," Denise Mariz said of her daughter. “It was very traumatic for me. I went through so many different emotions."

Jasmine was a senior at Arapahoe when she died.

“I just really want it to stop. I don’t want to hear about another suicide," Mariz said. “There’s definitely an issue with suicides, but why, I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you.”

“It’s like wildlife," Mariz added.

Other parents shared the same concerns.

“One or two each year that I know of," parent Heidi Scholossberg said of the student suicides.

Scholossberg had a student inside AHS during the 2013 shooting that resulted in the death of student Claire Davis.

“None of us that have been paying attention are surprised," Scholossberg said. “We are dismayed. We are traumatized again. And we are -- I can only speak for myself -- but many of us are very angry because we feel many of these suicides could’ve been prevented.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Littleton Public Schools (of which AHS is a part) a number of times for comment. They have not replied to our requests.