The 2018 Denver Kidney Walk is heading to Sloan's Lake Park. It's the nation's largest event to raise awareness about Kidney Disease and raise funds for the lifesaving programs for patients, their families and those at risk. Channel 2 is a proud supporter once again. The Kidney Walk is happening on Sunday, October 14th at 8 a.m. followed by a party. There's no registration fee but donations and fundraising is encouraged.

Denver Kidney Walk Details

7:30AM Registration Opens

8:00AM Zumba Warm Up

8:15AM Team T-Shirt Contest on Stage

8:45AM 5K Walk / Run Starts

After Party to Follow with Live Music, Food and Fun!

9:45AM Short Program and Fundraising Awards

10:10AM Dog Costume Contest Awards



Visit KidneyWalk.org for more information.