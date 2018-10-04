2 children missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are asking the public to look out for two missing children from Colorado Springs.

4-year-old Anneberlin Perrone and 3-year-old Grayson Perrone were last seen in the Colorado Springs area on Sept. 27.

Police believe the pair may be travelling with Harmonie and Duncan Larrow in a 2013 black Ford C-Max with Colorado license plates HPO 258. The small crossover has a busted rear window that is taped with clear plastic.

Anneberlin goes by Annie. She is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 lbs. She has pierced ears and blond hair.

Grayson is 3 feet tall. He weighs about 40 lbs and also has blond hair.

Harmonie Larrow 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair. She has pierced ears and also answers

to Harmonie Perrone.

Duncan Larrow is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His hair is short on the sides and longer on top.

Both Duncan and Harmonie are 21 years old. The Colorado Springs Police Department said they may have ties to Arizona.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the missing children and the 21-year-olds.