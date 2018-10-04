Cold front brings 15-degree temperature drop with chance of afternoon rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A much cooler day is expected in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday with highs only reaching the 60s thanks to a cold front that moved in Wednesday night.

There will be a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and gusty winds up to 40 mph.

The mountains can expect rain and snow. Most of the snow will stay above treeline and winds will gust to 30-70 mph. Highs will reach 45 to 55 degrees.

Another cold front hits on Friday, but the timing is the afternoon so high temperatures will be able to warm to 70 degrees before it arrives.

It will be breezy with a 40 percent chance of afternoon and evening rain.

The front will deliver rain and snow to the mountains along with gusty winds.

Saturday starts partly to mostly cloudy with another cold front arriving late. Front Range highs will only be in the 50s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Sunday appears to be the wettest day of the weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Highs will only be in the low 50s and could be wet for Game 3 of the Rockies' National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field.

Yet another cold front late Sunday into Monday morning delivers a chance of rain and snow to the Front Range. Highs on Monday will only reach the 40s.

The first freeze of the season is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

