Westminster home heavily damaged in fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a house late Tuesday night, the Westminster Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 6100 block of 111th Avenue about 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived about five minutes later, they found a large fire involving an exterior structure in the back of the home. The fire also had spread inside the home.

All of the occupants evacuated the house and escaped without injury.

The fire was reported to be out at 12:10 a.m. No firefighters were injured and the early estimate of the financial loss is about $150,000, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.