Warm day ahead of gusty cold front; first freeze, snow possible in Denver early next week

DENVER -- Most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry until a windy cold front arrives in the evening.

That will bring a chance of rain on Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The high temperature will reach about 81 degrees.

The mountains can expect rain showers as the remnants of Hurricane Rosa move through. Highs will reach 55 to 65 degrees before a cold front arrives in the evening.

Thursday brings a chance for snow on the high peaks and gusty wind. Highs will be 45 to 55 degrees in the mountains.

Temperatures will only top out about 69 degrees along the Front Range on Thursday.

Another cold front hits Friday afternoon with rain and snow in the mountains and a chance for rain along the Front Range.

Another cold front moves in on Saturday with rain and snow in the mountains and a chance for rain across the Front Range. Highs drop into the 50s.

Sunday will be similar.

A stronger cold front moves in on Monday with a rain/snow mix possible in Denver. The first freeze of the season is expected to arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The average first freeze in a season for Denver is Oct. 7.

