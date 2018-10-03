Best reactions to Nolan Arenado’s hug with Chicago Cubs player during NL wild-card game

CHICAGO — A bizarre hug between Nolan Arenado and the Cubs’ Javy Baez had the internet going crazy in the 11th inning of the National League wild-card game on Tuesday night.

The Cubs were batting with runners on first and second in the bottom of the 11th. The hitter grounded one to Arenado at third base who tagged Baez, the lead runner.

But Baez stopped in his tracks and reached out to hug Arenado while the play was happening, potentially preventing Arenado from making a double play.

Arenado laughed it off and hugged him back.

The hug struck Rockies manager Bud Black as interference.

Ultimately the umpires decided not to penalize Baez, but the Rockies got the next batter grounded out to take the game into the 12th inning.

But the internet had fun with the awkward moment and it became an instant meme.

The Rockies won the game 2-1 after 13 innings. Colorado moves onto the National League Division Series to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

It’s the first time Colorado has moved onto the Division Series since 2009. The Rockies lost to Arizona in the NL wild-card game a year ago.