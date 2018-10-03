Students say they are going hungry because school cafeteria doesn’t have enough food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Students at Adams City High School complain they often are forced to go all day without eating and they blame the school cafeteria.

“It hurts a lot,” freshman Ayianna Mosley told FOX31. “I can’t focus because I’m telling my friends I’m hungry and they’re like I’m hungry too.”

According to the district's website, Adams 14 Schools offers free breakfast and lunch daily to every student in its schools. Aiyanna says despite the free meals, she has struggled to get enough to eat since her first day at ACHS.

“As soon as I get up there I look and they’re like oh sorry we don’t have none and they close the window and say go to the next line. And then I would go to the next line and it would happen, the same thing,” she said.

FOX31 asked Ayianna is it a problem of not wanting to eat the food that is served or that you just can’t get it? She replied, “I just can’t get it.”

“Why isn’t there enough food being made for all these kids?” her mom, Monica Diaz said.

Diaz told FOX31 that she has brought the complaints up to school administrators multiple times.

“They say after they run out of food that there’s always peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. What about kids that have allergies to peanut butter? Some kids just don’t like the texture of peanuts. So that means out kids don’t eat?” she said.

Adding to the problem, Diaz says there is a school policy that does not allow outside food to be brought into the school. That means no packed lunches from home, no snacks and parents are not allowed to drop food off during the day.

“If I send her with food just so I can make sure my child eats, it gets thrown away if she gets caught with it,” she said.

According to Diaz and her daughter, students are not allowed to leave campus for lunch unless they earn a special pass that is only available to juniors and seniors. But, students can bring money to purchase snacks from vending machines within the school.

“I started sending her with money to use the vending machines,” Diaz said.

During a visit to the school Wednesday, however, she says the vending machines were empty.

“I’m frustrated. I’m angry. I’m hurt,” she said.

Diaz snapped a photo of the empty shelves and posted the photo on Facebook along with her daughter’s complaints. Several other parents agreed their child experiences the same issues with access to food at Adams City High School.

“There are parents that are depending on the school to feed their kids,” Diaz said. “There’s hundreds of other kids. It’s not just about my child. It’s about every other child that’s there.”

FOX31 reached out to school and district staff to discuss the complaints but has not received a response.