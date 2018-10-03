Report: Denver has 17th most expensive rental market in country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A September report on local rental rates shows Denver remains on of the most expensive markets in the country.

The report looked at 100 cities across the country.

The median price for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver is $1,500 a month and up to $1,900 a month for a two-bedroom unit.

The prices are about $300 to $500 above the national monthly average.

The price of a one-bedroom unit is up nearly 12 percent compared to the same time last year.

"Be proactive, stay ahead of the market," said Clay Short with Colorado Lease up. "There is also a seasonal trend. Rent will go down in October, November, January.

"So if you can time it out so your lease can expire in those times, you could save 8 percent to 10 percent on your lease term by moving in some of the cooler months."