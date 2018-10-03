× Problem Solvers guide to buying Rockies playoffs tickets

DENVER — Take me out to the ball game … It may be easier to sing it than to actually go to this Sunday’s Game 3 of the NLDS at Coors Field. Or is it?

Lover of all that is purple Tom Loeffler is a dyed-in-the-wool Rockies fan.

He got his playoff tickets Wednesday. Except for one thing. He bought them three weeks ago.

For people who want tickets to Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Monday (if necessary), the Rockies say tickets are sold out.

But buyers can find tickets for sale online. A word of caution to anyone who does that. Make certain the tickets you’re buying are not fakes.

FOX31 Problem Solvers went to stubhub.com, and we found tickets to this Sunday’s game,

Ticket prices range from $105 for the Rock Pile to over $1,000 behind home plate.

Even at those prices, they are certain to sell out as Sunday approaches.

The cheapest ticket we found is $100 and that’s for the rooftop general admission, standing room only.

