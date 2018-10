× Power outages hit lower downtown Denver, west metro Denver neighborhoods

DENVER — Xcel Energy said lower downtown Denver neighborhoods, especially around Coors Field were hit by power outages Wednesday night.

The utility said about 7,700 customers were affected at about 7:30 p.m.

Power went out for about 2,500 customers in some Lakewood neighborhoods later in the evening.

FOX31 is working to find out more about what happened and how long the outages are expected to last.