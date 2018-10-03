Police dogs go on a hunt for explosives during training session at Mile High Stadium

DENVER – Denver police hosted a training session for a regional group of police K-9’s at Mile High Stadium.

Technician Joe Campbell said, “It’s like a big Easter egg hunt.” The hunt is for explosives. The dogs sniffed their way to the devices that had been planted around the stadium.

Campbell’s partner, Ray has been on the job as an explosive detection dog for three months. Campbell said, “He finds something, I yell a command to him, he finds something, he comes back to me, he gets his toy, he`s happy.”

The dogs train every day, and once a week, they get together for this group training.

Denver officer Jay Casillas said, “Our explosives detection K-9 unit is out here with FRED, which stands for Front Range Explosive Detection Unit. It`s a cooperative effort between all the efforts in the front range area.”

They practice in different environments, in real life scenarios. Casillas said, “They like that constant training. It keeps the dogs ready for different situations.” Campbell added, “Even these dogs are trained on all the explosive odors, but just like athletes they need to workout every day, they need to train to keep their senses sharp.”

While they are called in to find bombs, the majority of their work is searching for guns and shell casings. Just last week, they were searching fields near DIA after a carjacking and kidnapping where the suspects shot at police officers. Campbell said, “It was 3 a.m. It was dark, windy, we had a five acre field to search. We had two dogs out there, they were able to find the shell casings where suspects shot at the police.”

Officers say these dogs are just another tool in their toolbox to keep our community safe. The dogs have to have the right temperament to hunt, while staying focused in a crowd. Campbell said, “There`s other breeds that do this type of work too, we like labs, their temperaments great. They`re cute too. Who doesn`t like labs?”