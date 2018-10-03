‘Pivot to Colorado:’ Campaign encourages California tech workers to move to Denver

DENVER — A campaign launched earlier this year is encouraging California workers to move to Colorado.

But there’s more to the story.

“Pivot to Colorado” is a campaign created by The Colorado Technology Recruiting Coalition, an alliance between nine of Colorado’s top tech companies to try to recruit some brilliant tech minds from Silicon Valley.

Look at this “Pivot to Colorado” advertising campaign, encouraging people to leave the Bay Area on @SFBART. pic.twitter.com/4iiZaFe38S — Kim-Mai Cutler (@kimmaicutler) April 19, 2018

They are so clear about their approach that their website clearly states “this is a poaching strategy” and mentions Colorado’s open tech jobs and booming economy.

They use billboards on places such as public transit and digital marketing to get their point across.

The campaign is dedicated to “bringing world-class tech talent from outside the state to come work and play in Denver’s thriving tech industry,” according to their Facebook page.