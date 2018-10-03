× Paint in the Dark for Halloween

Throughout the month of October, Pinot’s Palette, the local paint and sip hot spot, is turning everyone onto the black-light painting trend. This is a cool and unique take on art that is fun for families, friends, and even dates! When the lights go off, it is time to set your fears aside and go with the flow. By combining black-lights and special paint, the atmosphere inside the Pinot’s Palette studio electrifies as the canvases come to life in a whole new way. Brush strokes strobe and colors pop off the canvas. Painters are even encouraged to wear white and/or neon colors to become part of the psychedelic surroundings