× Mt. Evans Highway to close at Echo Lake for season Monday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans Highway will close to vehicle traffic at Echo Lake for the season on Monday, October 8.

The highway takes visitors to the summit of Mount Evans, 14,130 feet above sea level. It is the highest paved highway in North America.

Colorado Highway 5 is scheduled to reopen for the summer season on Friday, May 24, 2019.