Jeff Nix did more than just save dogs, he literally drove them to a new home.

For several years, the 42-year-old would pick up and deliver boxers and boxer/pit mixes to their new home.

He made more than 100 of these trips to help dogs and their new owners.

He died over the weekend near Lamar in southeast Colorado, in a car accident.

His daughter says, he had just dropped off a puppy.

Nix leaves behind a wife, two children and five rescues.