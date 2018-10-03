Lakewood woman killed by suspected drunk driver on way home from church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- It could have happened to anyone.

25-year-old Angela Wimmer was stopped at a red light Sunday afternoon while returning home from Mass when a suspected drunk driver rear ended her brand new car.

Wimmer was killed just around the block from her home.

Teresa Cory is Angela's roommate and close friend.

She can't believe her friend is now gone.

"Last night I sat on her bed and I just prayed for her and cried," Cory said.

Other friends are also trying to make sense of what happened. Friends call Angela an inspiration.

"Her spirit was infectious and her passion for Jesus was even more contagious," said Gabriel Martinez, another friend.

Police believe the 47-year-old man who hit Angela was drunk and speeding, but so far he hasn't been charged.

"I'd like to see his butt rot in jail for eternity," said Cory.

Angela's friends want justice, but right now they are more focused on saying goodbye and honoring their friend, a woman who they say was so full of life.

"She wanted marry her boyfriend Brandon. She wanted to keep going on adventures here in Colorado and go camping and climb a 14er. She just went skydiving. You know, she's just irreplaceable is what it comes down to," Cory said.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in Angela's memory. One is to help cover the costs of her funeral. The other is to help fly Angela's roommates to Texas for her funeral.