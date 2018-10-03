× Information about oil and gas to help you with a decision about Prop 112

DENVER — Colorado has a huge decision to make this November when it comes to oil and gas. The Problem Solvers want you to be informed about Proposition 112 before you vote.

Right now, most oil and gas development in the state must be at least 500 feet away from homes and 1,000 feet away from schools and businesses.

Proposition 112 wants that setback, as it’s called, to be 2,500 feet for all of those places, plus a few more protected areas.

Here, the Problems Solvers are giving you the basics on Colorado oil and gas, including how it was created, where it is and how it’s developed.

Hundreds of millions of years ago, what we call Colorado, was on ocean filled with plants and animals.

Eventually, they died and were covered with sand, silt and rock.

With time, all of that pressure basically cooked the plants and animals into oil and gas.

“The oil is a little bit less mature. The natural gas has essentially been cooked more,” said Dr. Will Fleckenstein from the Colorado School of Mines.

The state’s oil and gas wells are located in four main areas: the Denver basin, which includes Weld County; the Piceance Basin on the Western Slope; and the San Juan and Raton basins in the southern part of the state.

Right now, Colorado produces about 450,000 barrels of oil every day. Dr. Fleckenstein told FOX31 he thinks the state could eventually produce up to a million barrels per day.

The initial drilling goes down about 6,000 to 7,000 feet into the earth.

“After that, you’re just drilling laterally,” Dr. Fleckenstein said. “And now you’re drilling wells laterally as far as 10,000 feet. Then you move the rig off and start the hydraulic fracturing process.”

Dr. Fleckenstein said the well can the be active for as long as 20 to 30 years, with the first few years being the most productive.