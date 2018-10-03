I-70 closed in both directions at Eisenhower Tunnel after semi crashes, loses load of pipes on interstate

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions near the Eisenhower Tunnel after a semi-truck crashed and lost a load of pipes on the interstate, the Colorado State Patrol said.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash, but CSP estimates it could be as many as 20.

CSP said the pipes completely blocked the westbound lanes of the interstate and that the semi will need to be towed.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials recommend avoiding the area or using U.S. 6/Loveland Pass as an alternative route.

East and westbound I70 milepost 208.5 closed indefinitely due to rolled over semi truck. pic.twitter.com/aQS08h91i0 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 3, 2018

@ColoradoDOT is currently working on opening 2 lanes eastbound. The westbound lanes will be closed for an extended amount of time. No estimate for re-opening westbound lanes at this time. — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 3, 2018

The Colorado State Patrol is working on opening two eastbound lanes but say the westbound lanes will be “closed for an extended period of time.”

There is no estimated time of reopening.