How to make your own Pumpkin Spice Latte

Posted 10:07 am, October 3, 2018, by

Natalie Schwab from Johnson and Wales shows us how to make Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

 

Ingredients:

 

  • 2 cups 2% milk
  • ¼ cup pumpkin puree, not pie filling
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon cloves
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • 2-4 shots of espresso or 1 cup of strong coffee
  • whipped cream, sweetened

 

Instructions

 

  1. In a small saucepan, mix together with a whisk the milk, pumpkin, sugar, vanilla and spices.
  2. Place the saucepan onto stove over medium heat.
  3. Bring just to a boil and then remove from the heat.
  4. Place the espresso or coffee into 2 mugs and top with pumpkin mixture.
  5. Top with whipped cream and serve hot.

 

Alternatives:

 

Make it a Chai Latte: Brew 2 chai tea bags in 8 ounces of hot water and add the pumpkin spice mixture.

Dairy free: Substitute coconut or almond milk

Sugar free: Substitute ¼ cup sugar with 1 teaspoon stevia

 

 

 

 

 

AlertMe