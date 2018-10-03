How to make your own Pumpkin Spice Latte

Natalie Schwab from Johnson and Wales shows us how to make Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients:
- 2 cups 2% milk
- ¼ cup pumpkin puree, not pie filling
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon cloves
- pinch of nutmeg
- 2-4 shots of espresso or 1 cup of strong coffee
- whipped cream, sweetened
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, mix together with a whisk the milk, pumpkin, sugar, vanilla and spices.
- Place the saucepan onto stove over medium heat.
- Bring just to a boil and then remove from the heat.
- Place the espresso or coffee into 2 mugs and top with pumpkin mixture.
- Top with whipped cream and serve hot.
Alternatives:
Make it a Chai Latte: Brew 2 chai tea bags in 8 ounces of hot water and add the pumpkin spice mixture.
Dairy free: Substitute coconut or almond milk
Sugar free: Substitute ¼ cup sugar with 1 teaspoon stevia
