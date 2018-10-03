× How to avoid parking hassles in downtown Denver

DENVER — Denver’s expanding skyline is creating some growing pains.

Available parking downtown and in some suburban areas can be sparse. Many people are getting around these days using scooters and bikes, but if you need to take your car avoiding a parking nightmare involves a little planning.

FOX31 spoke with Uber driver Trevor Darling, who says it can be difficult to find parking even for a few minutes, to deliver food to customers, “It’s packed, it’s clustered it makes me feel ‘cluster-phobic’ when I’m driving.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the Denver Public Works Department about how drivers can avoid the daily parking headache.

Nancy Kuhn says it all begins with being a good neighbor. “We have to share this space, our city is growing.” If your new home or job doesn’t provide parking, check out options like monthly pay lots or apply for street parking permits.

Kuhn emphasizes that if you are looking for a random space, it’s important to acknowledge signs that notify drivers of limited parking times and street sweeping days.

It is also important to leave plenty of space near private driveways. “Leave the way clear about FIVE feet on each way of the driveway or alleyway when someone’s pulling out so they can see around.” Find more information about parking rules and options in Denver here.