Virginia man grieving after witnessing car hit and kill wife, mother of 4

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., -- A husband grieved the day after witnessing the death of his wife and the mother of four children.

Police in Virginia continued their search for the hit-and-run driver who struck Selene Galvan-Santos.

Galvan-Santos, a 30-year-old mother of four, died at the hospital, according to WTVR.

She was struck walking near her home about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

The victim's husband, Anibal Perez, recalled the tragic moments through the help of interpreter and family friend Luis Mechan.

Perez said he and his wife had been arguing when he left their apartment and ran down a street. Galvan-Santos followed behind him when he described the car hitting his wife.

"When [Perez] saw the car coming he was flashing it with a flashlight trying to warn them," Mechan translated. "He heard her screaming pretty loud. That’s when he ran back."

Perez said after the impact the car made a U-turn in the apartment complex parking lot and briefly stopped before speeding off.

"The car sort of stopped and it continued driving. [Perez] grabbed the small flashlight and tried to light up the license plate number," Mechan stated.

At the time of the incident, the stretch of the street was extremely dark, lacking any street lights.

Galvan-Santos' family pleaded for the suspect to turn themselves in.

"Think about those four kids are going to sleep at night right now without a mother," Mechan said. "What really hurts [Perez] the most instead of getting some help at the moment things could’ve been a little bit different."

The woman's family was in the process of raising money to help pay to transport her body back to her native Mexico for burial.