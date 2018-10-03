× Denver’s oldest hotel celebrates 127 years

DENVER — The historic Oxford Hotel in Downtown Denver celebrated its 127th birthday on Wednesday. To honor the occasion, Mayor Michael Hancock proclaimed October 3: The Oxford Hotel Day.

The Oxford Hotel is considered Denver’s oldest hotel still-in-operation.

It’s situated on 17th Street near Denver’s Union Station.

On Wednesday, guests gathered inside the hotel for a champagne toast. It was lead by the Oxford’s co-owner and Urban Preservationist, Dana Crawford.

“I told all the neighbors we were getting one foot into the 21st century,” Crawford joked.

The Oxford Hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.