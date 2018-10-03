× Colorado law professors and students sign letters to block Kavanaugh

DENVER — Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh for weeks has been under attack regarding his conduct when he was a teenager and college student.

Now a new type criticism has emerged: his temperament.

During the most recent Kavanaugh hearing, the judge was visibly angry at the Senate Judiciary Committee, especially toward Democrats.

Kavanaugh called the criticism of him a “national disgrace” and a “calculated political hit.”

That has upset many law professors — including many in Colorado — and a letter has been circulated which will be delivered to the Senate on Thursday.

I signed this letter too, and it's now over 900 professors. Also, it's still open for signatures until Thursday morning. https://t.co/wD1CjPLBTT — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) October 3, 2018

The letter, signed by over 900 law professors at over 90 universities says, “Judge Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land.”

“What Judge Kavanaugh exhibited in his testimony raises concerns for me,” Rachel Arnow-Richman, a law professor at DU who signed the letter, said.

Arnow Richman went on to say professors teach their students to do the exact opposite in the courtroom.

“He was aggressive, he was defensive, he was hostile,” Arnow-Richman said.

“Not only do we not teach that, we teach them not to do that,” Arnow-Richman said.

Other law professors at the University of Denver that have signed the letter include Nancy Leong, Laura Rovner and Kristen Ugl Hulse.

At the University of Colorado, Violete Chapin and Sean Helle signed the letter.

It is not just professors voicing criticism – law students are as well.

Nicholas Monck is President of the Student Bar Association at the University of Colorado. Monck has joined over 40 other Student Bar Association Presidents in asking for a delay in a vote.

“It simply ensures the FBI is able to complete an investigation into the judge,” Monck added.

As for Kavanaugh supporters – many remain in the legal community.

Judicial Crisis Network is airing commercials supporting Kavanaugh in states with key senators meanwhile the White House press secretary called the actions by Democrats a “smear campaign.”